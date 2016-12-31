After more than 20 years on channel 7 affiliate station WHDH-TV, NBC will introduce NBC Boston on New Year’s Day.

NBC opted to create its own station when its contract with WHDH ends on Dec. 31, The Boston Globe reported. The channel has been its affiliate since 1995.

NBC Boston will be found on channel 10 for most providers, but you can see the complete list here.

Charter Spectrum customers, however, won’t have access to NBC Boston and its sister networks like MSNBC, New England Cable News and Bravo unless the company and NBCUniversal strike a new national deal.

Channel 7 will continue to cover Boston news, and will add a 9 p.m. newscast with Ryan Schulteis and Jadiann Thompson. It will also offer five hours of news from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. every weekday.

To see channel 7’s new programming schedule, click here.