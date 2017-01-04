It's almost time to bare all — or at least your legs. The annual No Pants Subway Ride returns to the Boston T on Sunday.

The idea behind the undie-exposing ride is simple: Passengers board the T in the middle of winter without pants. They all wear winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves. The only unusual thing — and it's a big one — is that they're significantly underdressed below the waist.

A prank that began 16 years ago with seven people in New York City has grown into a global event with 31 participating cities. Started by Improv Everywhere, the event has no agenda "apart from a desire to make others laugh and smile."

In Boston, participants will meet at 2 p.m. at Pemberton Square on Sunday, sans slacks. The group will make the short trek over to the Park Street station, where they will catch the Red Line for a 15-minute ride into Cambridge.

Participants are invited to jump off at the Kendall/MIT station and convene for food and drinks at Flat Top Johnny's, 1 Binney St., in Cambridge. The Boston event is being organized by Boston Society of Shenanigans.