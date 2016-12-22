The Boston police bomb squad descended on the Back Bay Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious package, but found no threat to the public, officials said.

The bomb squad was called in at 8 a.m. after a passer-by reported items near the Hynes Convention Center on a Dalton Street sidewalk.

The items were later determined to contain discarded personal belongings, after they were scanned and a bomb sniffing dog brought in, a police department spokeswoman said.

Police cleared the scene and reopened the area to traffic just before 10 a.m., WBZ reported.