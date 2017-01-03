A rule change proposed by Massachusetts health officials would allow certified nurse practitioners to authorize medical marijuana use for patients.

Public hearings on that and other revisions to the medical marijuana program will take place Tuesday in Boston and on Thursday in Holyoke, WBZ reported.

Under current rules, doctors must give patients permission before they can register to use marijuana for medical conditions. The new rule would allow nurse practitioners to OK medical marijuana use, although a physician must still certify use by any minor.

Another proposed change would allow caregiving facilities to register with the state to administer medical marijuana, rather than forcing each employee to register separately.

Massachusetts voters approved medical marijuana in 2012 and in November approved recreational marijuana use by adults over 21.