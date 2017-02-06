His team just won its fifth Super Bowl, but Martellus Bennett says he won't be participating in one planned celebration. And it involves President Donald Trump.
In a postgame interview following the New England Patriots' historic win against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Bennett told the Dallas Morning News that he will skip the team's planned visit to the White House.
Each year, the championship team from the four major sports gets a visit with the president. This time around, that would mean a visit with Trump.
"It is what it is. People know how I feel about it," Bennett said. "Just follow me on Twitter," referring to several tweets he has posted, criticizing the president and declaring support for Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Bennett won his first Super Bowl playing in his hometown for a team with strong ties to the president. In an interview ahead of Sunday's game, Trump called quarterback Tom Brady his "friend," and in October, Brady refused to discuss Trump's "locker-room talk" of grabbing women inappropriately.
And the night before Election Day, Trump boasted that Brady and head coach Bill Belichick supported him, reading aloud a letter the coach wrote, congratulating him on the "tremendous campaign."
During the offseason, Belichick's girlfriend Linda Holliday posted a photo to Instagram of the couple posing with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate.
Asked whether he's worried about Patriots owner Bob Kraft – another friend and supporter of the president – or Brady's reactions if he doesn't join the team at the White House, Bennett said he's not concerned.
"I'm not really worried about that, I'm not worried about it at all," he said. "You just don't bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are."