His team just won its fifth Super Bowl, but Martellus Bennett says he won't be participating in one planned celebration. And it involves President Donald Trump.

In a postgame interview following the New England Patriots' historic win against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Bennett told the Dallas Morning News that he will skip the team's planned visit to the White House.

Each year, the championship team from the four major sports gets a visit with the president. This time around, that would mean a visit with Trump.

"It is what it is. People know how I feel about it," Bennett said. "Just follow me on Twitter," referring to several tweets he has posted, criticizing the president and declaring support for Democrat Hillary Clinton.