While blue and red confetti rained down on the Patriots players in Houston following what might be remembered as the most exciting 15 minutes in football history, fans back home in Boston were having their celebration.
The streets around Kenmore Square erupted with joyous fans, many who were still asking, "Did that really just happen?"
The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, coming back from a 19-point deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Patriots would tie as the clock ticked to zero, pushing the game into overtime for the first time in the Super Bowl's 51-year history.
They won the coin toss to determine who got the ball to start overtime, and the rest is history.
Fans were well-behaved Sunday night after the win, police Commissioner Bill Evans told reporters.
Boston fans, known for their passion, rioted after the Red Sox won the World Series in 2013, but parking bans and heavy police presence kept everyone in line this year.