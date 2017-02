The New England Patriots will take their Super Bowl celebration to the streets of Boston Tuesday, following their historic come-from-behind win against the Atlanta Falcons. The traditional victory parade will step off at 11 a.m., Mayor Marty Walsh announced just minutes after Sunday's 34-28 Patriots win.

A parade celebrating tonight’s #SuperBowl Champs @Patriots, will be held on Tuesday (2/7) at 11:00am. See you there! #Patriots #OneMore ✔️ — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017

And keeping in line with tradition, Boston's duck boats will ferry the champions through the streets.

Fire up the duck boats, the #Superbowl Champs are coming to town! Congrats to the @Patriots on tonight's big win! #PatsNation #Patriots — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017