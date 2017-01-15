For most of the week, the Patriots were favored by 16 points against the Houston Texans in their divisional round matchup. Saturday night, New England got the job done, beating the Texans by 18 points, 34-16.

Despite the lopsided final score, the Texans made this one interesting as they were down by just four points at the half, 17-13. Houston threw a scare into the Pats by getting after Tom Brady as they sacked him twice and made him hurry on many throws. Brady finished having completed just 18 of his 38 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He owned a 68.6 passer rating on the night.

The Patriots were led, offensively, by Dion Lewis and Julian Edelman. Lewis had a rushing, receiving and kickoff return touchdown. Meanwhile, Edelman caught eight balls for 137 yards.

"They trusted me a lot tonight, I was able to make the plays," Lewis told CBS. "But when they trust me that much - the fumbles - you know I can't put it on the ground. I've got to get to work on that. Last year I wasn't able to help my team [in the playoffs] and that hurt. Next week, we've got to get better, and hopefully next week I can play better than I played today."

The Patriots will now host the AFC Championship game next Sunday night against either the Kansas City Chiefs or Pittsburgh Steelers.