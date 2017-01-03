Watch out, there's a new guy on the block.

The New England-obsessed Family Guy, which has already featured Tom Brady on its show several years ago, is boasting another Patriots star.

In a mid-January episode, tight end Rob Gronkowski will lend his voice to an animated likeness in an episode that sounds positively goofy, according to FOX's description:

"Rob Gronkowski, of the New England Patriots, moves into the house behind the Griffins, and the guys enjoy partying with him until his antics become overwhelming. Meanwhile, Stewie begins beekeeping and gives his bees steroids to produce more honey, but instead they become aggressive in the all-new "Gronkowsbees" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Jan. 15"

Here's guessing that the wild and crazy Gronk and unpredictable Peter will be fast friends.