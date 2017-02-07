The excitement over the New England Patriots’ epic Super Bowl victory has not deflated in Boston yet.

In fact, it’ll surely get even more frenetic as the team takes its victory lap around the city today.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Hynes Convention Center and head down Boyleston Street before turning left onto Tremont Street. It will turn on Cambridge Street and end at Boston City Hall Plaza.

As thousands are expected to join the celebration, officials are encouraging attendees to use public transportation.

They should also dress for wet weather, as the morning is expected to begin with light snow that will turn into rain in the afternoon. Boston will have a high near 40 today.

The victory parade will be broadcast live on WBZ-TV and streamed on Patriots.com.

The Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 32-28 on Sunday in the first Super Bowl in history that went into overtime.

It was the Pats’ ninth Super Bowl appearance and fifth win. The team won its first ring in 2001.