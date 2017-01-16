Billed as New England's largest and most diverse fantasy and sci-fi convention, Arisia celebrated the creativity of geek culture in Boston this weekend.

From gaming to belly dancing there was no shortage of activities or interesting costumes at the four-day convention that overtook the Westin Boston waterfront hotel over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

From genies to jokers, mermaids to musicians, the convention offered attendees a chance to dress up and express themselves. Flip through the photo gallery to check out the best looks at this year's convention.