Boston Police are investigating whether the stabbing death of a young man whose body was found on Christmas Eve may have been gang-related, according to news reports.

The body, believed to be of a young man in his late teens, was found in East Boston near Logan Airport, just before 11 p.m., the Boston Globe reported. An autopsy was performed Monday, but police have not released any information regarding the cause of death or the victim's identity.

This is the fifth stabbing in the area in more than a year, and the second body of a teenager found in East Boston this month, WBUR reported. The body of a 16-year-old was found in Belle Isle Marsh on Dec. 9.

Police have not released any information on how that teen died.

Three of the killings have been linked to gang violence between MS-13 — a violent gang with Central American roots — and the 18th Street Gang, a rival group.