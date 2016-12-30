Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy found in an East Boston marsh earlier this month as a homicide.

The body of Carlos Villatoro-Nunez was found in Belle Isle Marsh on Dec. 9, nearly a month after his family reported him missing. Decomposition initially complicated the investigation into cause of death, but authorities have determined he died from stab wounds Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said Thursday.

He is the second teenager found stabbed to death in East Boston this month.

Four teenagers have been murdered this year and police are investigating whether they could be linked. Three of the killings have been linked to gang violence between MS-13 — a violent Central American street gang — and the 18th Street Gang, a rival group.

Investigators do not believe Villatoro-Nunez’ death was random. They urge anyone with information on it to come forward, and remind potential tipsters that Suffolk County makes extensive use of the state’s Witness Protection Program to keep witnesses and their families safe.

Because the area is State property maintained by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the investigation is being led by State Police, and are sharing information with the Boston Police Homicide Unit.

Anyone with knowledge of Villatoro-Nunez’ death or the circumstances surrounding it is asked to contact the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at 617-727-8817.