A 51-year-old veteran Quincy Police officer was arrested following a four-hour armed standoff with police in his Raynham home Monday night.

Raynham Police were called to officer Keith Wilbur's Britton Street home at 9 p.m. after a report of a domestic situation, WCVB reported.

Officials say they spoke with a woman inside, but when they tried to speak to Wilbur, who was in another room, he fired two gunshots through a door.

The woman was escorted outside as SWAT team negotiators with State Police and police from neighboring towns responded. Raynham is about 30 miles south of Quincy.

No one was injured, but it took several hours to convince Wilbur to surrender.

Wilbur, an 18-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department, was held overnight by Raynham Police and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court. Authorities have not yet indicated what charges Wilbur he will face.

Wilbur has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan confirmed in a statement.