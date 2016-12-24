The Salvation Army implored the public one last time to help the organization meet its 2016 fundraising goal in Massachusetts.

"With charitable contributions making up the majority of the annual funding of The Salvation Army it is essential that we meet our Red Kettle Campaign goal for this year," said Maj. Gregory Hartshorn, general secretary of the Massachusetts Salvation Army, according to Patch. "We desperately depend on generosity at this time of year so we can continue outreach to hundreds of thousands of individuals, families and seniors who are directly assisted by our programs and services."

With declining red kettle donations, the organization is $1.5 million short of its goal for the current campaign, which ends on Dec. 24.

Compared to 2015, red kettle donations in Boston are down 20-35 percent, Patch reported.

This holiday season, the Salvation Army sent out 400 red kettles in the hopes of raising $3.5 million, the Boston Globe reported.