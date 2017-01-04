It's official — after a rain delay, a self-driving car is now roving around Boston. While it is a completely autonomous vehicle, an engineer from the Cambridge-based company nuTonomy is sitting behind the wheel ready to take over just in case.

Here are a few scenes of the car in action as it roves around the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park in the Seaport district. The 191 acres along the South Boston Waterfront are the perfect playground for the start of the self-driving vehicle tests, Kris Carter, co-chair of the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics, explained back in November.

It’s an area that is a little bit less congested and trafficked than other parts of the city, but while still having a road network that is useful to the people testing this technology," he said. "A car that operates there has to contend with other vehicles, buses, pedestrians, cyclists, and deal with those challenges.”