Somerville will start the new year with a historical celebration to mark the first official flag-raising in the United States.

On New Year's Day, the city will honor the 241st anniversary of George Washington raising the "Grand Union" flag on Prospet Hill — the country's first flag.

That flag had 13 red and white horizontal stripes and a British "Union Jack" in the corner, where the stars are seen today.

A Washington re-enactor will be present at the Jan. 1 event to ride on horseback from Somerville City Hall to Prospect Hill at 11:30 a.m.

The city is encouraging anyone who wants to participate to wear "traditional" colonial clothing. The ceremony at Prospect Hill begins at noon and is free to the public.

The Ancient and Honorable Company (representing the British army) and the American Legion Post 19 Honor Guard will lead a military salute as the flag is raised on top of the Prospect Hill Tower.

Prospect Hill was an important fortification site for Washington and his army during the first year of the Revolutionary War. The tower, which was built in 1903 as a memorial to the troops who camped there, will be open to the public after the ceremony.