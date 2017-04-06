Curt Schilling read the book 'Negotiating for Dummies' during Red Sox talks, says Theo Epstein

Curt Schilling doesn’t want you to think he’s a dummy. But he is.

Former Red Sox and current Cubs executive Theo Epstein was recently on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” and the G.O.A.T. of baseball GMs told a great story about his negotiations with Schilling in 2003.

“He’s always been unique,” Epstein said of Schilling. “We were negotiating back and forth. He had fired his agent. He was representing himself … I thought (myself and the Red Sox) were doing pretty well in the negotiations and we had reached a deal. We’re happy with it. And we go back to print [a contract] out in his little home office – and on his desk is a well-worn, dog-eared copy of the book, ‘Negotiating for Dummies’ … Every time he was pretending to go to the bathroom he was running back and looking at that book.”

According to WEEI.com, Schilling said the book was a joke gift from his attorney.

“The book was there absolutely,” Schilling wrote in a text message to the website. “But no, hate to burst the bubble, it wasn’t referenced [by me in negotiations].”

Given that Schilling has basically reached Trump level on the B.S. gauge, I’m gonna go with Theo’s version here.