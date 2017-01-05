My birthday lands in January, which meant for years it was a date I would trek to Wildcat Mountain, in Pinkham Notch, N.H., where they used to hand out free lift tickets to skiers and riders on their birthdays. Alas, that practice ended some years back when Peak Resorts purchased the mountain, leaving my on-the-house, birthday morning view of Mount Washington as a once-cherished perk.

So, imagine my delight upon discovering that Gunstock Mountain Resort, in Gilford, N.H., now offers the same deal, meaning I can still look forward to a free day on the slopes this weekend, in addition to knocking off one of my skiing resolutions (ski someplace new this season) off the list during the first week of 2017.

So, Happy Birthday to…um, me.

You too, that is if you’re lucky enough to have a winter birth date. If not, here are five other ways you can find savings on lift tickets this month:

In celebration of its 50th birthday this winter, Vermont’s Bolton Valley Resort is offering lift tickets for $19.66 on Mondays this season (Not valid on Jan. 16 or Feb. 20). Also on Mondays, anyone with a lift ticket or season pass will also receive 50 percent off of a select menu in the base area’s James Moore Tavern, and 50 percent off rental equipment for the day. A similar deal for $19.66 is also good Tuesdays through Saturdays (non-holiday) beginning at 4 p.m. through the night skiing period, which runs until 10 p.m.

Cannon Mountain has had an insane start to the 2016-17 ski season (as of Monday, 84 trails were open at the Franconia Notch, N.H. ski area), and despite this week’s anticipated thaw, the fact that the mountain is close to 100 percent open is a testament to just how good the weather has been on the whole. Cannon also gives skiers and riders two chances to utilize one of the better deals in the Northeast with 2-for-$75 skiing every non-holiday Tuesday and Thursday. If you happen to arrive at the mountain alone, it’s still only $49.

Paying your age can either be a good thing, or a terrible reminder of just how old you’ve gotten. But on Sunday (Jan. 8) at Mount Snow, Attitash and Wildcat Mountain, it’s only anyone under 18 (17 at Attitash and Wildcat) that can pay his or her age for a day on the slopes. If you’re 8 years old, you pay $8; if you’re 17, it will be…yup, $17. Pay-your-age tickets can only be purchased at the ticket window Sunday morning. Lifts run at 8 a.m. Six and under are free at Wildcat and/or Attitash.

Speaking of showing your age, Mad River Glen will celebrate its own anniversary on Jan. 31, when the ski area will roll back the clock and offer lift tickets at the price they were way back in 1948. That would happen to be a mere $3.50.

You can still stuff a car load full of people and try to pay one price at the drive-in theater in Wellfleet (where else, really?), but you can also attempt to do the same at Magic Mountain, in Londonderry, Vt., on Fridays, when a carpool will run a total of $99 (maximum of five people per car). On Thursdays, throwback prices are in style (unless it turns out to be a six-inch or greater powder day), and lift tickets will be only $25, the same cost they were way back in 1967.