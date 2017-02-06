The Castle at Park Plaza played host to a dreamy fairy tale scene that appeared to be plucked from the sets of Marius Petipa's "The Sleeping Beauty." The Boston Ballet's Ball of Enchantment was held Saturday evening, for a night of cocktails, entertainment and mingling between the esteemed company, trustees and patrons of the Boston Ballet.

Co-chairs Hannah Grove and Alison Quirk helmed the annual black-tie fundraiser with Mistress of Ceremonies J.C. Monahan from WVCB and live and silent auctions by Christie's New York's Robbie Gordy. The event featured a formal dinner from Max Ultimate Food, live performances by the Boston Ballet and of course, dancing. A grand total of $1.8 million was raised for Boston Ballet and its community outreach programs, including City Dance and Adaptive Dance.