It’s hard to look to the right or look to the left in Boston right now without seeing something Patriots related. There are billboards that have countdowns to the Super Bowl LI kickoff and the Flying Elvis logo is plastered on just about every building in town. In addition, there are digital traffic signs above major highways in and around Boston that have a familiar saying: “Do your job!”

The message follows up with “Use your seat belt.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick created the simple, yet effective message of “Do your job!” to his players years ago, and now it’s a way of life in New England.