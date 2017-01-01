A look at the full schedule for the 2016-17 NFL Playoffs. The pro football playoffs start the weekend of Jan. 7 and climax with Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Wild Card Game 1 (4:35 p.m., ESPN)

Wild Card Game 2 (8:15 p.m., TBA)

Sunday, Jan. 8

Wild Card Game 3 (1 p.m., TBA)

Wild Card Game 4 (4:40 p.m., TBA)

Saturday, Jan. 14 

Divisional Game 1 (4:35 p.m., TBA)

Divisional Game 2 (8:15 p.m., TBA)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Divisional Game 3 (1 p.m., TBA)

Divisional Game 4 (4:40 p.m., TBA)

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m., FOX)

AFC Championship Game (6:40 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, Feb. 5

Super Bowl LI (6:30 p.m., FOX)