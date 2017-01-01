A look at the full schedule for the 2016-17 NFL Playoffs. The pro football playoffs start the weekend of Jan. 7 and climax with Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Wild Card Game 1 (4:35 p.m., ESPN)
Wild Card Game 2 (8:15 p.m., TBA)
Sunday, Jan. 8
Wild Card Game 3 (1 p.m., TBA)
Wild Card Game 4 (4:40 p.m., TBA)
Saturday, Jan. 14
Divisional Game 1 (4:35 p.m., TBA)
Divisional Game 2 (8:15 p.m., TBA)
Sunday, Jan. 15
Divisional Game 3 (1 p.m., TBA)
Divisional Game 4 (4:40 p.m., TBA)
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m., FOX)
AFC Championship Game (6:40 p.m., CBS)
Sunday, Feb. 5
Super Bowl LI (6:30 p.m., FOX)