The Patriots went 14-2 in the 2016 regular season while the Falcons went 11-5. The Pats are much more experienced in big games, let alone the biggest game, and the New England defense is considered to be a much more stout unit than that of Atlanta’s.

We’re still more than a week away from Super Bowl LI, so it’s still extremely early, but the Vegas line seems to be a little out-of-whack. The Patriots are only favored by three points over Atlanta.

“Some may have thought the Pats would be more than a three-point favorite, but the line is still holding steady even though 65 percent of the money is coming in on them,” Kevin Bradley, the Bovada.lv Sportsbook Manager said this week. “The total, which is the highest in Super Bowl history at 58, is still seeing 75 percent of bets on the over. It looks like the book will be rooting for the Falcons and the under.”

As for odds to win Super Bowl MVP, Roger Goodell is likely not to thrilled to see Tom Brady with the best odds at 3/2. Matt Ryan is a close second with 5/2 odds. The next three players are Julio Jones (10/1), Julian Edelman (12/1) and LeGarrette Blount (20/1).