Following President Trump's executive order that threatened to take away federal funding from sanctuary cities, Somerville rallied to support the 30th anniversary of its status as a sanctuary city Saturday morning.

Immigrant youths, business owners and other members of the community were encouraged to come out to the event by organizers to show support for this status.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone and Congressman Michael Capuano, both Democrats, and other local politicians were also at the event.