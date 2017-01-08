For the second straight year, Clemson and Alabama will battle for the right to be called college football's best.
Kickoff for the game is set for 8:12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, Jan. 9.
ESPN will again broadcast the game across its entire platform. Here is a look at each channel's offerings.
ESPN: Official Clemson vs. Alabama TV broadcast
ESPN2: Homers telecast (pro-Alabama or pro-Clemson commentary)
ESPNews: CFP Coaches film room (coaches break down the action)
ESPN Classic: Sounds of the game
ESPN Deportes: Spanish broadcast of the game
ESPNU: ESPN Voices
SEC Network: Finebaum Film Room (Paul Finebaum breaks down the game)
Streaming is available at Watch ESPN.