For the second straight year, Clemson and Alabama will battle for the right to be called college football's best.

Kickoff for the game is set for 8:12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, Jan. 9.

ESPN will again broadcast the game across its entire platform. Here is a look at each channel's offerings.

ESPN: Official Clemson vs. Alabama TV broadcast

ESPN2: Homers telecast (pro-Alabama or pro-Clemson commentary)

ESPNews: CFP Coaches film room (coaches break down the action)

ESPN Classic: Sounds of the game

ESPN Deportes: Spanish broadcast of the game

ESPNU: ESPN Voices

SEC Network: Finebaum Film Room (Paul Finebaum breaks down the game)

Streaming is available at Watch ESPN.