College football's Final Four will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31 as Washington, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson will look to advance to the National Championship game - which will be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at Raymond James Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN).

Here is a look at the start times and TV channels for the New Year's Eve games.

Saturday, Dec. 31

No. 4 Washington vs. No. 1 Alabama (3 p.m. EDT, ESPN) - Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN) - Playstation Fiesta Bowl

The second semi-final game between Ohio State and Clemson should end well before midnight Eastern Standard Time. Approximate end time: 10:12 p.m..