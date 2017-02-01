SRV

You might not have the opportunity to cruise down a Venetian channel this Valentine’s Day, but you can certainly eat some of the area’s authentic grub. The South End spot will offer a “San Valentino celebration” featuring $45 and $65 arsenale menus boasting the likes of lobster ravioli with marscapone; and nettles and sea urchin spaghetti with scallions. Dessert comes in the form of chocolate mousse with espresso and Meyer lemon. Feb. 13 and 14, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., reservations required, 569 Columbus Ave., srvboston.com

Waypoint

1030 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, waypointharvard.com In Harvard Square, Chef Michael Scelfo’s will do a la carte starting Feb. 10 up through the big night. On the menu: baked scallop and sunchoke gratin with black truffle custard and walnut crumble; and chilled lobster salad with brioche fry bread (which if you haven’t had already, you must) with green mayo and housemade celery salt. Let’s just say you can consider it a true act of commitment should your dining partner be willing to share.

Uni

Eliot Hotel, 370 Commonwealth Ave., uni-boston.com We could eat sushi all day every day … but this isn’t just any day, now is it? Chef Tony Messina has a tempting array of Japanese-inspired fare, including a black truffle roast beef au jus makimono (with French onion soup dipping sauce) and langoustine sashimi served with caviar and kaffir lime. Nestled within the Eliot Hotel, the sexy little sushi bar has seen some big revamps under Messina and restaurateur Ken Oringer.

Branch Line

So you want some sweet, yummy romancing, but don’t want to face the crowds? Consider Garrett Harker’s Watertown rotisserie if you can’t get reservations at his other beloved hot spots: Eastern Standard, Row 34 and Island Creek Oyster Bar. Pick up a dinner for two to-go special featuring their signature rotisserie chicken, arugula salad and a housemade chocolate chunk brownie for $32.

321 Arsenal St., Watertown, branchlinearsenal.com

Catalyst

The Kendall eatery wants diners to get in the kitchen on Valentine’s Day. A cooking class (with champagne) will be led earlier in the day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., where, for $75, diners can participate in the preparation of three-course meal. On the prep counter: tender leeks with truffle vinaigrette, bolognese with fresh tagliatelle and beef short rips with potato puree, roasted root veggies and red wine sauce. If cooking is not your thing, Chef de Cuisine Josh Brooks will be serving his own indulgent menu a la cart later that evening. 300 Technology Square, reservations recommended, 617-576-3000

Saltie Girl

281 Dartmouth St., reservations for Feb. 14 recommended, saltiegirl.com. Specials available Feb. 10-14, but note, Saltie Girl is closed Mondays. If you missed their Feast of the Seven Fishes, Kathy Sidell’s Back Bay gem comes at you for Valentine’s Day with seven specials exclusive to the holiday weekend. Specials include a whole lobster for two with ginger and scallion sauce and coconut sticky rice, bucatini with black trumpet mushrooms, cockles and black truffle fondue, and whole roasted foie gras with barbecue eel. Bonus: The option to make reservations — a rarity for the tiny locale — will be available for Feb. 14 only.