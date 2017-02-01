Barring a last minute surprise, wide receiver Joseph Lewis of Augustus F. Hawkins in Los Angeles will be playing college football close to home.

USC will almost certainly be Lewis’ school of choice, but Nebraska and Oregon will be there waiting for him if he has last minute thoughts about leaving So Cal.

Lewis posted the above on his Twitter @Jodyforthewin on Jan. 27. USC does not have a great receiving corps, so Lewis would get his shot to do damage for the Trojans immediately. Leaving doubt about a USC selection was another Jan. 27 Twitter post by Lewis: “I don’t care how many people return from anywhere. If I feel comfortable and want to go, I’m going to go. I’m not scared of competition.”

Lewis is slated to announce his decision at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on ESPNU.