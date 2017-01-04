Two Yarmouth parents have been charged after their 3-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself in the hand with her father's gun, police said.

The girl shot her left hand with the unsecured and loaded weapon, which was on a nightstand, authorities said. The incident happened on Dec. 23, at 1 p.m., according to police reports.

She was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where she was treated, and later transferred to Boston Hospital. She is expected to fully recover.

Parents Nicholas Alexander Jenner, 30, and Alexsandra Jenner, 29, both of South Yarmouth, were charged with improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition and reckless endangerment of a child under 16, among other charges.

“The Yarmouth Police Department reminds everyone who has a firearm to be fully aware of the proper safety procedures and their legal storage requirements and all of the Massachusetts gun laws,” police said.