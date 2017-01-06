Legal Sea Foods will celebrate what they’ve deemed “Chowda Day” on Jan. 15 by selling $1 cups of clam chowder at all of their 34 locations. (As it happens, it is also now soup month. Who knew!) The use of the term “Chowda” — the colloquial nonsensical yet beloved nickname for the seafood soup when within city limits — brings to mind that semi-sensible argument that New England chowder, which is cream-based, remains superior to its Manhattan, tomato-based, alternative. Luckily for us, Legal will be dishing out the New England kind, served thick, creamy and piping hot.

The only catch? The offer is only valid with the purchase of an entree. Them’s the breaks.