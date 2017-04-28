Saturday: Get lit at the Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl

I love a steamy, stormy day. Saturday has a high of 81 degrees, with a 30 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms. Doesn’t it sound romantic to spend the afternoon darting in and out of the monsoon and sunshine as you make your way through the borough’s best indie bookstores?

Enough waxing about the weather. This Saturday is the second annual Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl. It’s also National Independent Bookstore Day, so, an ideal day to patronize local booksellers and stay the f — off Amazon!

If your loyalty to BK small businesses isn’t enough to incentivize you, by partaking in the crawl, you also get a chance to win a $25 gift card to a Brooklyn indie bookstore of your choice.

Here’s how it works: On Saturday, plan to stop in at least five indie bookstores in the borough. There are plenty to choose from; Greenlight Bookstore in Fort Greene, Spoonbill & Sugartown in Williamsburg, Word in Greenpoint are all great options, among more than 20 others. To help plan your itinerary, check out the bookstore locations on this handy Google map, or here, where they’re listed by subway stop. Of note: Emma Straub’s new bookstore, Books are Magic will open its doors early on Saturday just to participate in the crawl, so you can get a nice preview before the shop officially opens its doors on Monday, May 1.

At each stop you make, be sure to post about it on social media, tagging the bookstore and using the hashtag #bkbookstorecrawl. Afterwards, include the links to your five social media posts in this raffle form for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate to a BK indie bookstore of your choice.

Here's to a local and literary weekend!