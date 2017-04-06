Dash, donuts and dogs

On Saturday, April 22, runners, donut eaters and dog lovers alike are congregating on the beautiful and historic grounds of The Woodlands for the new Couch or 5K run. Those running will loop through the 54 acres of The Woodlands on the west bank of the Schuylkill River.

Co-hosted by the Home Run collective and The Woodlands, the event will also round up the funding, via entry fees and donations, for the establishment of My Dog First. This will be the sister organization to My Dog is My Home, dedicated to providing safer spaces for the homeless and any animals they might own.

“This event will help us begin My Dog is My Home’s presence in Philly by supporting a pet food pantry and servicing for homeless people and their pets,” says Kevin Roche, one of the four people putting on the Couch or 5K event. Attendees are also encouraged to bring nonperishable dog or cat items that will help stock up the pet pantry.

Not only will participants get to show their loyal support to local animal organizations, but they can also enjoy a sweet treat or two themselves. The generous sponsorship by Dottie’s Donuts, Green Line Cafe and Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations help make this event possible, and you can expect to find their goodies in the lounge. Whether you’re running or cheering, you can enjoy the bottomless coffee, deliciously vegan donuts and one-of-a-kind T-shirts designed by local artist Justin Gray. And what tops the cake? Dogs are invited, too!

The event’s lounge opens at 9 a.m. and will stay open until after the race as a place for the runners to catch their breath and refuel on the comfy couches.

If you go:

Couch or 5k

The Woodlands

4000 Woodland Ave.

April 22nd

Run begins at 9 a.m.

Runners: $35 advanced, $40 day of

Spectators: $20 donation for sweet treats