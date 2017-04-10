Fresh Express salad mix on recall after dead bat found in prepackaged salad

Two Florida residents are getting rabies shots after finding a dead bat inside a bag of Fresh Express salad they had started to eat.

The dead bat was sent to the Centers for Disease Control for testing after its decomposed body was found inside the bag of Organic Marketside Spring Mix but its condition was so deteriorated the CDC was unable to definitively rule out rabies, recommending the two people who ate salad from the package that contained the dead bat begin post-exposure rabies treatment. Though the risk of rabies transmission is considered to be very low, treatment was recommended because it isn’t zero, according to a statement from the CDC. Both people report being in good health and neither has any signs of rabies and the CDC is working with Florida local and state health officials in evaluating the people who found the dead bat in the salad.

The CDC is not aware of any other reports of dead bats being found in packaged salads, but on Saturday, Fresh Express issued a recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix.

The salads in question were sold in a clear container with production code G089B19 and a best-if-used-by date of April 14, 2017 located on the front label. The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in the Southeastern region of the United States. All remaining packages of salad from the same lot have been removed from all store locations where the salad was sold.

Consumers who may have already purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume it. A full refund is available where purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at 800-242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

People who have eaten the recalled salad product and did not find animal material are not at risk and do not need to contact their health department. CDC recommends that anyone who ate the recalled salad product and found animal material in it contact their health department for evaluation.