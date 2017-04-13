What is Eli Manning's net worth?

Quarterback Eli Manning has played for the New York Giants since 2004 and is in his 14th year as a pro-player. So how much is the younger brother of Peyton Manning worth?

Some estimates place his net worth at $115 million while others put it at around $65 million. Forbes reported Manning’s net worth as $45 million in July 2016.

“After the retirement of his brother, Eli's career earnings are the highest among active players: $188 million,” according to Forbes.

According to spotrac.com, the two-time Super Bowl MVP earns an average of $21 million as a New York Giant: a base salary of $13 million with a workout bonus of $500,000.

Manning signed a four-year contract extension in 2015 worth $84 million, NFL.com reported. The contract includes $65 million in guarantees and has a no-trade clause.

"I'm obviously excited knowing I'll be a Giant for a long time," Manning said at the time, NFL.com reported. "This is where I got started and where I want to finish. I still have the same mentality. My goal is to earn this contract and do my best and keep trying to win championships for the Giants.

"Once the talks got going and we were very close, I definitely wanted to try to get it done before the season, so I could just think about football," he continued. "... It's good to have that over with, so I can work on playing football and winning football games."

Manning also pays the bills with money earned from endorsements to the tune of $8 million, according to Forbes in 2015. His endorsement portfolio includes Nike, Toyota Motor, DirecTV, Gatorade and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Manning and his team are facing a lawsuit alleging that the Giants schemed to sell fake game-used memorabilia. The lawsuit stems from 2014, but recently resurfaced when the New York Post reported that a “smoking gun email” proving Manning was in on the fraud was submitted to the court.

“2 helmets that can pass as game used. That is it. Eli,” Manning wrote to Joe Skiba, an equipment manager, on April 27, 2010, according to court documents.

The suit alleges that the emails prove “Manning was looking to give non-game-used helmets to [Steiner Sports] to satisfy — fraudulently — his contractual obligation” with the memorabilia dealer.

The New York Giants released a statement, saying Manning is “well known for his integrity.”

The following statement was released on behalf of the NY Giants... pic.twitter.com/BfMHEBcu7V — New York Giants (@Giants) April 13, 2017

Michael Strahan helped the Giants upset the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and he was reportedly rewarded with a fake jersey when he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, the New York Daily News reported.

“The Giants went to great lengths to make the jersey they gave to Strahan falsely appear as if it was worn during the Super Bowl, even adding Gatorade stains to the fabric,” court papers filed by attorney Brian C. Brook, who represents three plaintiffs, read.

A bogus game-used helmet from Manning is reportedly on display in the in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to Bleacher Report.