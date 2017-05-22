2017 Billboard Music Awards Winners (Complete List)

The Billboard Music Awards 2017 have come and gone, but some of the country's top artists no doubt are still glowing from last night's awards ceremony. Cher might have been honored as an icon before giving a blow-out performance of "Believe," but it's Drake, Twenty One Pilots, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey that will remember the awards show for years to come — all of these artists swept the categories, collecting award after award.
Check out the complete list of winners below:
Top Artist:
-
Adele
-
Beyoncé
-
WINNER: Drake
-
Ariana Grande
-
Shawn Mendes
-
Rihanna
-
Twenty One Pilots
-
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
-
Alessia Cara
-
Desiigner
-
WINNER: Zayn
-
Lil Uzi Vert
-
Lukas Graham
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
-
Luke Bryan
-
The Weeknd
-
The Chainsmokers
-
Nicki Minaj
-
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Top Male Artist:
-
WINNER: Drake
-
Justin Bieber
-
Future
-
Shawn Mendes
-
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
-
Adele
-
WINNER: Beyoncé
-
Ariana Grande
-
Rihanna
-
Sia
Top Duo/Group:
-
The Chainsmokers
-
Coldplay
-
Guns N' Roses
-
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
-
Florida Georgia Line
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
-
WINNER: Drake
-
Beyoncé
-
Prince
-
Twenty One Pilots
-
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
-
Rihanna
-
Twenty One Pilots
-
WINNER: Drake
-
The Weeknd
-
The Chainsmokers
Top Song Sales Artist:
-
WINNER: Drake
-
The Chainsmokers
-
Prince
-
Justin Timberlake
-
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
-
Justin Bieber
-
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
-
The Chainsmokers
-
Drake
-
Rihanna
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
-
The Chainsmokers
-
WINNER: Drake
-
Rihanna
-
Desiigner
-
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist:
-
WINNER: BTS
-
Justin Bieber
-
Selena Gomez
-
Ariana Grande
-
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
-
Justin Bieber
-
Beyoncé
-
WINNER: Coldplay
-
Guns N' Roses
-
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist:
-
WINNER: Beyoncé
-
Bruno Mars
-
Frank Ocean
-
Rihanna
-
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
-
WINNER: Beyoncé
-
Lionel Richie
-
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist:
-
WINNER: Drake
-
J. Cole
-
Desiigner
-
Future
-
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour:
-
WINNER: Drake
-
Future
-
Kanye West
Top Country Artist:
-
Florida Georgia Line
-
WINNER: Blake Shelton
-
Keith Urban
-
Chris Stapleton
-
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour:
-
WINNER: Kenny Chesney
-
Luke Bryan
-
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist:
-
Coldplay
-
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
-
The Lumineers
-
Metallica
-
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour:
-
WINNER: Coldplay
-
Guns N' Roses
-
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist:
-
J Balvin
-
WINNER: Juan Gabriel
-
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
-
Maluma
-
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
-
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
-
Calvin Harris
-
Major Lazer
-
DJ Snake
-
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist:
-
WINNER: Lauren Daigle
-
Hillsong Worship
-
Hillary Scott & The Family
-
Skillet
-
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist:
-
Jekalyn Carr
-
Travis Greene
-
WINNER: Kirk Franklin
-
Tamela Mann
-
Hezekiah Walker
Top Billboard 200 Album:
-
WINNER: Drake, Views
-
Beyoncé, Lemonade
-
Rihanna, Anti
-
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
-
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
-
WINNER: Hamilton: An American Musical
-
Moana
-
Purple Rain
-
Suicide Squad: The Album
-
Trolls
Top R&B Album:
-
WINNER: Beyoncé, Lemonade
-
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
-
Frank Ocean, Blonde
-
Rihanna, Anti
-
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top Rap Album:
-
J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only
-
WINNER: Drake, Views
-
Kevin Gates, Isla
-
DJ Kahled, Major Key
-
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here
Top Country Album:
-
Jason Aldean, They Don't Know
-
Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots
-
Blake Shelton, If I'm Honest
-
WINNER: Chris Stapleton, Traveller
-
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Top Rock Album:
-
The Lumineers, Cleopatra
-
WINNER: Metallica, Hardwired... To Self Destruct
-
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway
-
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
-
The Chainsmokers, Bouquet
-
The Chainsmokers, Collage
-
WINNER: Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough
-
Flume, Skin
-
Kygo, Cloud Nine
Top Hot 100 Song:
-
WINNER: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer"
-
The Chainsmokers featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
-
Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
-
Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling"
-
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Top Selling Song:
-
WINNER: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling"
-
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer"
-
The Chainsmokers featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
-
Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
-
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Top Radio Song:
-
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer"
-
The Chainsmokers featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
-
Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
-
Sia featuring Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"
-
WINNER: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling"
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
-
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
-
WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
-
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
-
Rihanna, "Needed Me"
-
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Top Streaming Song (Video):
-
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
-
WINNER: Desiigner, "Panda"
-
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
-
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
-
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Top Collaboration:
-
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
-
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don’t Let Me Down"
-
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
-
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"
-
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Top R&B Song:
-
WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
-
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
-
Rihanna, "Needed Me"
-
Rihanna featuring Drake, "Work"
-
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Top R&B Collaboration:
-
WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"
-
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, "Come And See Me"
-
Rihanna Featuring Drake, "Work"
-
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "I Feel It Coming"
-
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Top Rap Song:
-
WINNER: Desiigner, "Panda"
-
Drake, "Fake Love"
-
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
-
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad And Boujee"
-
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
Top Rap Collaboration:
-
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
-
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
-
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, "Bad Things"
-
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"
-
WINNER: Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
Top Rock Song:
-
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, "Sucker For Pain"
-
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
-
Twenty One Pilots, "Ride"
-
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
-
X Ambassadors, "Unsteady"
Top Latin Song:
-
Daddy Yankee, "Shaky Shaky"
-
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, "Duele El Corazon"
-
WINNER: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"
-
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
-
Carlos Vives & Shakira, "La Bicicleta"
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
-
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"
-
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don’t Let Me Down"
-
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"
-
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, "Cold Water"
- DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, "Let Me Love You"