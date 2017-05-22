2017 Billboard Music Awards Winners (Complete List)

The Billboard Music Awards 2017 have come and gone, but some of the country's top artists no doubt are still glowing from last night's awards ceremony. Cher might have been honored as an icon before giving a blow-out performance of "Believe," but it's Drake, Twenty One Pilots, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey that will remember the awards show for years to come — all of these artists swept the categories, collecting award after award.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Top Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

WINNER: Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

WINNER: Zayn

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Luke Bryan

The Weeknd

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

Top Male Artist:

WINNER: Drake

Justin Bieber

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

WINNER: Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

Florida Georgia Line

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

WINNER: Drake

Beyoncé

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

WINNER: Drake

The Weeknd

The Chainsmokers

Top Song Sales Artist:

WINNER: Drake

The Chainsmokers

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: Drake

Rihanna

Desiigner

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist:

WINNER: BTS

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Justin Bieber

Beyoncé

WINNER: Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:

WINNER: Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:

WINNER: Beyoncé

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:

WINNER: Drake

J. Cole

Desiigner

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour:

WINNER: Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour:

WINNER: Kenny Chesney

Luke Bryan

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:

Coldplay

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

The Lumineers

Metallica

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour:

WINNER: Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

WINNER: Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:

Jekalyn Carr

Travis Greene

WINNER: Kirk Franklin

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album:

WINNER: Drake, Views

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

WINNER: Hamilton: An American Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top R&B Album:

WINNER: Beyoncé, Lemonade

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Rap Album:

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

WINNER: Drake, Views

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Kahled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean, They Don't Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I'm Honest

WINNER: Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

WINNER: Metallica, Hardwired... To Self Destruct

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

WINNER: Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Top Hot 100 Song:

WINNER: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer"

The Chainsmokers featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"

Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Top Selling Song:

WINNER: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling"

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer"

The Chainsmokers featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"

Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer"

The Chainsmokers featuring Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"

Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Sia featuring Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"

WINNER: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling"

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"

WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"

Rihanna, "Needed Me"

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"

Top Streaming Song (Video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"

WINNER: Desiigner, "Panda"

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Top Collaboration:

WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer"

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, "Don’t Let Me Down"

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"

Top R&B Song:

WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Rihanna, "Needed Me"

Rihanna featuring Drake, "Work"

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"

Top R&B Collaboration:

WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, "One Dance"

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, "Come And See Me"

Rihanna Featuring Drake, "Work"

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "I Feel It Coming"

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, "Starboy"

Top Rap Song:

WINNER: Desiigner, "Panda"

Drake, "Fake Love"

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad And Boujee"

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"

Top Rap Collaboration:

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, "Bad Things"

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"

WINNER: Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"

Top Rock Song:

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, "Sucker For Pain"

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Twenty One Pilots, "Ride"

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"

X Ambassadors, "Unsteady"

Top Latin Song:

Daddy Yankee, "Shaky Shaky"

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, "Duele El Corazon"

WINNER: Nicky Jam, "Hasta El Amanecer"

Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"

Carlos Vives & Shakira, "La Bicicleta"

Top Dance/Electronic Song: