5 things to look forward to at the SAG Awards

The 2017 SAG Awards are being held on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m and will air on TBS and TNT. Shows like "The Big Bang Theory" and "Modern Family" are among the nominated. "Hidden Figures" and "Manchester by the Sea" are in the running for film awards. Here are five things that we’re excited about: 1. Lily Tomlin is receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award



This multitalented actress, best-known from roles like Violet Newstead in "9 to 5," Ms. Valeri Frizzle in "The Magic School Bus" and Vivian in "I Heart Huckabees," is receiving the prestigious award.

2. “Hidden Figures” is nominated in two categories

It’s refreshing to have a movie that showcases the accomplishments of black females in a period of racism and sexism. The movie, which tells the untold story of the women who helped launch John Glenn into orbit, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Octavia Spencer's role.

3. The fashion on the red carpet is sure to impress

Style on the red carpet is always a huge topic of conversation after awards and this year’s SAG Awards will be no different.

4. All of our favorite A-listers will be there



Viola Davis, Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman are all nominated while Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson and Janelle Monae are presenting.

5. Even “Downton Abbey” is nominated!

“Downton Abbey” has stopped making new episodes, but it is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. In 2016, they won the SAG Award for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a TV Drama​. "Downton Abbey" has been nominated for this category in years past and individual actors have been nominated as well.