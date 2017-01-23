ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 23, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 3:32 pm

5 things to look forward to at the SAG Awards

  • Ashley Paskill

From the red carpet to the ceremony itself, there’s a lot to be excited about.

5 things to look forward to at the SAG Awards

Getty Images

Photo:

The 2017 SAG Awards are being held on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m and will air on TBS and TNT. Shows like "The Big Bang Theory" and "Modern Family" are among the nominated. "Hidden Figures" and "Manchester by the Sea" are in the running for film awards. Here are five things that we’re excited about:

1. Lily Tomlin is receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award
 

This multitalented actress, best-known from roles like Violet Newstead in "9 to 5," Ms. Valeri Frizzle in "The Magic School Bus" and Vivian in "I Heart Huckabees," is receiving the prestigious award.  

2. “Hidden Figures” is nominated in two categories

It’s refreshing to have a movie that showcases the accomplishments of black females in a period of racism and sexism. The movie, which tells the untold story of the women who helped launch John Glenn into orbit, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Octavia Spencer's role. 

3. The fashion on the red carpet is sure to impress

A photo posted by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on

Style on the red carpet is always a huge topic of conversation after awards and this year’s SAG Awards will be no different.

4. All of our favorite A-listers will be there

A photo posted by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on

Viola Davis, Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman are all nominated while Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson and Janelle Monae are presenting.

5. Even “Downton Abbey” is nominated!

A photo posted by Klaus Lamp (@klauslamp) on

“Downton Abbey” has stopped making new episodes, but it is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. In 2016, they won the SAG Award for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a TV Drama​. "Downton Abbey" has been nominated for this category in years past and individual actors have been nominated as well.

Be sure to watch the SAG Awards on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. on TBS or TNT.

Related Links

The 2013 SAG Awards feted the usual suspects

The 2013 SAG Awards feted the usual suspects

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honored "Breaking Bad," "Modern Family," "12 Years a Slave," "American Hustle" and all the other already-honored films.
SAG Awards give us the clearest Oscars preview yet'Basterds,' 'Precious,' 'Up in the Air' lead SAG Awards nominations'The Help,' Dujardin win at lively SAG Awards
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have built something in Foxboro that we will never see again in sports.

Matt Burke: Patriots' 16-year run is something we will never see again

We’re still 13 days away from Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons, so now is as good a time as any for us to take a moment and pinch ourselves. Our Patriots are now not only the greatest football dynasty of all-time, but this run now stacks up against the greatest dynasties in pro sports history. In reaching a seventh Super Bowl game, Tom Brady has now been to his sport’s final round more times than Michael Jordan reached the NBA final round. Yes, Jordan went a perfect 6-0 in the NBA...
The Penguins smushed the Bruins Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Have the Bruins hit rock bottom yet?

While you were probably watching the Falcons destroy the Packers 44-21 on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Championship Game, the Bruins (23-21-6) were simultaneously melting down in Pittsburgh (30-11-5). The Penguins won 5-1, handing Boston its fourth straight loss as they dropped to 3-6-2 overall in the last 11 mostly forgettable games. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask left in the second period with a migraine headache and never returned to action (he also sat out of practice on Monday), forcing...
John Carroll Lynch

John Carroll Lynch on what 'The Founder' has to say about Trump

John Carroll Lynch is one of our favorite “hey, that guy” actors. You’ve seen him everywhere: He’s Frances McDormand’s husband in “Fargo,” Drew Carey’s transvestite brother on “The Drew Carey Show” and a staple on “American Horror Show.” Right now you can see Lynch as both Lyndon Johnson in “Jackie” and in “The Founder,” in which he plays “Mac” MacDonald, one of the two brothers (along with Nick Offerman’s Dick) who in the 1950s created a modest chain restaurant called McDonald’s. Their...
The 2017 Royal Rumble will take place in Shawn Michaels' hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Talk: Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels in the Royal Rumble?

The holiday season may be at an end for the rest of society, but to wrestling fans, it’s only just begun. This Sunday is the the Royal Rumble. Arguably, the Rumble is the most anticipated event of the year, as it is the Thanksgiving to WrestleMania’s Christmas (depending on your preference). Personally, I look forward to Rumble Day all year, as it’s treated like a holiday, complete with a gathering of family and friends. I have a lot of memories tied to the Royal Rumble match, as the event is...
Liam Payne’s close call at a Hollywood nightclub

Liam Payne’s close call at a Hollywood nightclub

Liam, my sweet baby, are you okay?   Shots were fired outside of the illustrious Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, and the one-time 1D member was inside, and if anything were to happen to that precious child, I swear to Dumbledore.    RELATED: It looks like Liam Payne is having a baby    TMZ reports that an unidentified man attempted to get in with a fake ID, and when he was denied, he made his way to the parking lot where he fired several shots into the air. Police found multiple shell...
"Z: The Beginning of Everything" premieres Friday, Jan. 27 on Amazon. 

Christina Ricci says Zelda Fitzgerald wasn’t the crazy one

Many are familiar with Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald’s tragic, yet passionate love story. The glamorous parties and literary successes; the alcoholism and mental illness. But the lesser told story comes from Zelda’s perspective. A new Amazon series, “Z: The Beginning of Everything” starring Christina Ricci as the vivacious Southern belle with a creative streak, shows us the infamous couple through Zelda’s eyes.  Ricci, who also executive produces, says she was inspired to portray Zelda after...
SAD!

In a totally just twist of fate, Stacey Dash is fired from Fox News

Stacey Dash — who won our hearts a mere 22 years ago as Dionne in "Clueless," and then stomped on our hearts by being one of those people that says crazy, unhinged things for attention — has officially been fired from Fox News. Karma’s a b—, ain’t it?    RELATED: John Legend to racist paparazzo: 'I’m stronger, I’m smarter'   Dash has made herself into quite the controversy-ridden conservative pundit, but she hasn’t been seen on air since last September. She debuted on Fox News in May of 2014,...
Hillary's America

The Razzies suck, but at least they stuck it to 'Hillary's America'

Here’s our conundrum: We hate the Razzies. We've railed against the anti-Oscars before, but short version: They are, consistently, deeply unimaginative, lazy and reactionary — moreso, even, than the awards body they're ostensibly sending up. At worst they punish titles that think outside the box and failed at the box office, perpetuating a tired "bombs = bad" mentality. At best they nick jokes already tweeted out by thousands, millions throughout the year. The only upside is that when they come...

Most Commented

France's Hollande says EU to talk trade with Pacific Alliance
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Rutgers has a Super connection that might bowl over recruits

Today 4:01 pm Five, count’em five, players from Rutgers are headed to the Super Bowl in two Sundays, a program on the wrong end of so many headlines for 148 years of college football now has something to celebrate and point to. The five representatives from Rutgers are the most of any college football program in the nation. That four members of the New England Patriots and one Atlanta Falcon who all at one time donned scarlet will square-off in two weeks time in Houston is something not lost in the college...

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Brewing Co. is one of the participating breweries at Locals Only Beerfest. 

WMGK announces Locals Only Beerfest

Today 4:05 pm Classic rock station 102.9 WMGK has announced that they’ll be hosting the first annual Locals Only Beerfest on Saturday, April 22. Held at the Independence Seaport Museum, the event will feature beer from Pennsylvania and New Jersey only. Participating breweries include: Conshohocken Brewing Co., Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Crooked Eye, Dock Street Brewing, Double Nickel Brewing Co., Doylestown Brewing Co., Evil Genius, Flying Fish, Free Will, Kennett Brewing, Lancaster Brewing, Levante...

Boston

The 2017 Royal Rumble will take place in Shawn Michaels' hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Talk: Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels in the Royal Rumble?

Today 2:35 pm The holiday season may be at an end for the rest of society, but to wrestling fans, it’s only just begun. This Sunday is the the Royal Rumble. Arguably, the Rumble is the most anticipated event of the year, as it is the Thanksgiving to WrestleMania’s Christmas (depending on your preference). Personally, I look forward to Rumble Day all year, as it’s treated like a holiday, complete with a gathering of family and friends. I have a lot of memories tied to the Royal Rumble match, as the event is...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News