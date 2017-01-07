Carrie Fisher’s wit and advocacy was on display one last time as a joint private funeral was held for her and her mother Debbie Reynolds in Los Angeles Friday.

The inseparable pair, who died one day apart last week, were laid to rest side by side at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills.

Reynolds was buried, while Fisher’s body was cremated. Some of her ashes were put in her mother’s coffin, and the rest were placed in one of her most prized possessions: a large urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

It’s a fitting final resting place for the mental health advocate, who openly spoke about her depression and bipolar disorder throughout her life.

“Carrie's favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago,” her brother, Todd Fisher, told “Entertainment Tonight.” “She loved it, and it was in her house, and [daughter] Billie [Lourd] and I felt it was where she'd want to be. We couldn't find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that. It was her favorite thing, and so that's how you do it.”

Fisher, 60, died on Dec. 27 after suffering a cardiac episode on a plane four days earlier. Her mother died at age 84 the following day after suffering a stroke.

Their joint funeral was held the day after a private service took place at the compound in Beverly Hills where Fisher and Reynolds were neighbors. Friday’s service was “fitting and it was beautiful,” Todd Fisher said. “They will be together here and in heaven, and we're OK with that.”

He said that a public memorial for the pair will be held in the future.

On Saturday at 8 p.m., HBO will air Fisher Stevens’ “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” a documentary film about their bond.