Billy Crudup on '20th Century Women' and fake-learning new skills

In “20th Century Women,” Billy Crudup plays the token adult dude. He’s William, a 40-something mechanic and handyman who's moved into a house in 1979 Santa Barbara. His landlord is Dorothea (Annette Bening), a lefty matriarch whose tenants also include a cancer-survivor (Greta Gerwig) and a teenage girl (Elle Fanning), plus her teen son (Lucas Jade Zurmann). The movie, by “Beginners” filmmaker Mike Mills, observes all of them as they navigate both their own tiny world, as well as a country that doesn’t realize it’s about to be taken over by Ronald Reagan.

Crudup, 48, talks to us about playing a late ’70s guy both macho and progressive, and how he never picks up any of the skills he does in movies.

I remember you saying you can't play guitar even after making "Almost Famous" and "Rudderless." Can you still not fix a car or put up dry wall after doing that in “20th Century Women"?

I have to say that one of the great virtues — and also drawbacks — of acting is you get the opportunity to learn how to fake new skills. People are always under the impression you actually learned a new skill. That’s not true at all. I don’t know how to do any of the s— I’ve ever done on camera. But I do know how to fake-doing stuff really well. So I can fake-fix your car, and fake-fix your wall, and fake-make you a pot. I couldn’t tell you the first or second step in how to do any of it. With a car, I open the — what do you call that thing? — the hood, then you tinker around in there, and then they yell “cut.”

So, tell me how one excels at fake-learning new skills.

You talk to the guy, who says, for example, “You put this wire with this wire.” You don’t actually have to understand why you’re doing it. You do the action, you pretend you know what you’re talking about, and then you’re done! It’s pretty much the trick for every part of acting, whether it’s feelings or engine wiring.

Obviously, not every actor feels the same way.

I know some actors — professionals — who do learn how to do this s—. I’m more of a fake-it kind of guy.

Daniel Day-Lewis likes to go super-method and learn how to do everything. I remember for “The Crucible” he learned how to build 17th-century houses. That was clearly foolish.

How many times have I said that! [Laughs] Come on! He’s gotta find a hobby.

Seriously, when is learning how to build old-timey houses going to come in handy later on?

Never! Unless he has to build a bookshelf for all his awards.