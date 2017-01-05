Billy Joel’s summer shows will take him back to the ballparks once again this year. The Piano Man announced today that he'll play the home of the Phillies Sept. 9, as well as the Red Sox’s mainstage on Aug. 30 as part of his 2017 tour.

Joel’s Boston show will make him Fenway's first artist to play four consecutive years, and Aug. 1 (when the Sox take on the Cleveland Indians at home) was officially declared Billy Joel Night by the team. Not to be outdone, Philly Mayor Jim Kenney marks the date of Joel’s show (coincidently also the fourth time he’ll play Citizens Bank Park) as the city’s official Billy Joel Day — because why not!

Tickets for the six time Grammy winner will go on sale Jan. 13 at Ticketmaster.com (for New York and Philadelphia) and RedSox.com/BillyJoel for Boston starting at 10 a.m.