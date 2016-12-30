Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, the mother-daughter pair who passed away a day apart from each other, will be mourned together. Reynold’s son and Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher told ABC News that he has begun planning the ceremony, but no date or location has been set at this time.



There will be further opportunities to jointly celebrate the pair. HBO announced in a press release today it has pushed up the release date of “Bright Lights,” the documentary starring Carrie Fisher and Reynolds. It was originally set to air in March, but now viewers can tune in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m. EST. Additionally, the 2010 feature-length adaptation of Carrie Fisher’s “Wishful Drinking” will re-air on HBO on Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. EST.