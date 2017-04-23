Did Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker ever go on that date?

Remember when Cory Booker very earnestly, very thirstily asked Mindy Kaling out on a date over Twitter? After Mindy’s character on “The Mindy Project” dissed New Jersey on a recent episode, Booker took to Twitter to defend his state. And long story short, he ended up using a variety of extremely flirtatious emojis and asked Kaling for dinner in Newark. She said yes.

So that was a month ago. Are they doing this thing or what? The answer is a strong NOPE.

You see, despite what we all witnessed with our own eyes, Booker is now playing this off like there was nothing romantic about his intentions. He just wanted to have a casual dinner with a beautiful, intelligent woman and use that opportunity to defend Newark. “Well first of all, don’t read too into it about ’asking out,” Booker told Vanity Fair. “I want to sort of take the romantic aspect out of it and talk more about how she’s amazing. Her show gave a little dis to Newark, and I’m a big defender of cities, and so I called her out on it.

“Not only did she say, hey, this is her character, not [her personal insult], but then she agreed to come over to Newark, New Jersey. She hasn’t yet. I mean, she’s a busy person… so we’ll see what happens in the future.”

What I am inferring from this statement, and the many more that followed it, are that Kaling is too busy and or not actually interested in Booker and he has made it his life goal to get her over to New Jersey so he can show her that he just really, really cares about her. And he’ll never give up.

Oh, what’s that Booker? You promise it’s not about you having a major crush on the 37-year-old actress? “A lot of people read more into it then there’s there, but this is just somebody I really revere, and have just a reverence for in terms of the impact that she is making in so many ways… So, to have her come to my city to see it and bring her spotlight there is a wonderful thing.”

Wait, did you want to compliment her at all any more? “I think she’s a wonderful person, that’s it. So all the romantic talk, put that aside, but let’s focus on a really extraordinary human being that I hope to get to New Jersey.”

Well, Booker: you definitely haven’t convinced anyone this thing doesn’t have a romantical bent. And Kaling — make sure you turn him down easy, okay?