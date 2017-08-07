Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have broken up, too

Man, oh man. Break ups sure are today’s trend: Aaron Carter has reportedly split from his girlfriend, Madison Parker. The news comes just a day after he came out as bisexual on his Twitter.

The two began dating last year, and a source tells Us Weekly that the break up is one of those amicable ones. “Aaron is continuing to focus on his personal self with regards to his truth, health and music.” Aw, his truth!

Carter, 29, thanked his fans for their support with a shirtless selfie that showcases his array of questionable tattoos.

Goodnight world. Your #LøVë and support means everything to me. 🙏🏻 I adore all my fans. Never forget that pic.twitter.com/Rcsni1ecDJ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 7, 2017

“Goodnight world. Your #LøVë and support means everything to me. I adore all my fans. Never forget that.” That's not how you spell love, but I forgive you.

News of the split broke hours after Carter took to Twitter to admit that he is attracted to both women and men. "There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life," he wrote.

“This doesn’t bring me shame. Just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me,” Carter continued. “I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age, and when I was around 13 years old, I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17 years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to, who I also worked with and grew up with... The ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment.”

May Carter continue to live his truth. Bless up, my dude. Bless up.