Alex Rodriguez is allegedly sexting someone who is not J.Lo

Alex Rodriguez’s supposed mistress is calling him out, and oh dear it’s a doozy.

Lauren Hunter — a 34-year-old Rodriguez met at an Equinox in 2011 — no, seriously, is spilling big time about her alleged relationship with the former baseball star. The big story? That he’s cheating on Jennifer Lopez. Say it ain’t so, my dude!

Hunter, who is clearly very high on a cocktail of unquenchable thirst and inflated self-worth, says Rodriguez isn’t even sexually attracted to Jennifer Lopez. Which is basically impossible. “In bed with J.Lo, he’s probably picturing me,” she told the National Enquirer. “She would be an idiot to believe he’d be faithful!”

She also claims that after A-Rod began dating Lopez, she began exchanging sexts with the 41-year-old. Page Six reports that the two ‘began FaceTiming again three or four times a day and [Hunter] was sending him explicit messages and photos… On May 10 [Rodriguez] told [Hunter] he missed her, and May 11 he asked her to send a video of her [doing a sex act].” You guys, chill.

Besides that, we’ve got all the standard stuff: Rodriguez is allegedly into threesomes, voyeurism, rough sex and schoolgirl outfits. Just like everybody on every dating app! And, oh yeah, jealousy makes him damp in the pants area. “He likes to be jealous, it turns him on. He’ll FaceTime in the gym and just want to watch me work out,” Hunter says. “If I wore a camera all day, he’d like it!”

Considering this is the National Enquirer, I do believe we can take this all with a grain of salt.

Besides, Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez appear to be just fine. They met over a cobb salad. They’re Instagram official. They hang out with each other’s kids! They’re fine. And a supposed source close to Rodriguez agrees with me. “He and Jennifer are together all the time,” the source told Page Six. “Every week the magazines write something ridiculous about their relationship. Last week they were getting married, she’s pregnant. It’s laughable.”

Rodriguez’s rep, meanwhile, declined to comment, because I mean, seriously, who is this woman anyway?

