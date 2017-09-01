Forget the US Open: Serena Williams had her baby

I'm not saying the next messiah is here, but I'm not not saying the next messiah is here: Serena Williams had her dang baby!

The tennis legend and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed a baby girl on Friday in West Palm Beach. No word on any names, but let's hope it's better than "Sir." And it's fitting, of course, that the US Open is now underway.

Also fitting? Apparently the first person they told was Beyonce.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Williams had originally announced her pregnancy via Snapchat on accident. A few weeks later, she penned an open letter to her unborn child, as you do when you're a celebrity with a significant Instagram following. "“My dearest baby,” she wrote. “You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you… once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. — Your Mommy.” Aw.

This is the first child for both Williams and Ohanian and I bet she's literally the cutest thing. Congratulations, y'all!