Amanda Bynes would like to clarify those comments about Drake “murdering” her vagina

Amanda Bynes is making a comeback.

The “She’s The Man” actress appeared on an interview for Hollyscoop (her first in four years!), and she appears to be sober and healthy and well, and it’s truly a delight. She’s taking fashion classes at FIDM in Los Angeles! She hikes, she goes spinning and she feeds the homeless!

The 31-year-old actress, who has been leading a private life after facing multiple drinking related arrests and mental health issues in her late 20’s, is planning a full on return to form. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of,” she says.

She also recognizes that this is a great time to clarify her statement about wanting Drake to, ahem, murder her vagina. “I actually wasn’t being insincere,” she says, shrugging. “I was like saying, ‘Murder my vagina!’ I was serious, but I was also on drugs. So that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do it man,’ but I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious.” Don’t worry, Bynes. It was very funny.

People also reports that the “Easy A” actress has regained control over her finances. For three years, her mother acted as the conservator over both her personal and financial affairs, but Bynes was deemed fit to handle the latter by the courts in March.

Her conservatorship attorney, Nyree Kolanjian, tells the mag that it’s all because of the progress Bynes has made. “The court felt, based on Amanda’s progress and her great relationship with her parents, there was no longer a need for court supervision of Amanda’s money and she and her family can handle her financial affairs privately,” Kolanjian says.

“This was the first step in the right direction. Amanda’s doing fantastic.”

Hooray! Welcome back, Amanda. We’ve missed you.