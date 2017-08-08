Don't worry: Amber Heard and Elon Musk still 'love' each other

If you were worried that there were any hard feelings between Amber Heard and Elon Musk, don’t! They still love each other, OK?

On Tuesday, Musk, 46, went out of his way to prove that his split with Heard is like, so amicable.

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Heard, 31, ever the thirst bot, posted a picture of herself sticking a fork into her red wig, recognizing that she looks like a beautiful, albeit low-budget Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” And Musk immediately took to the comments because — well, there doesn’t appear to be any rhyme, nor reason.

“Very cute,” he wrote. Succint!

Then he followed up with an explanation that nobody asked for. “Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another,” he wrote. “Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.” Sure!

News broke earlier this week that the two had split after a year of dating, although they had only gone public in April. The reason for the break up? Timing, babe. “He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [“Aquaman”] in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.” Mmkay.

So uh, hopefully this is it and neither of these two will continue milking their former relationship beyond it’s worth. Hopefully.