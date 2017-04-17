Is Amber Rose Dating Odell Beckham Jr?

Amber Rose and Odell Beckham Jr were spotted getting cozy at Coachella this weekend — and even though I never thought of this pair, and therefore can’t take credit for it, I’m all about it.

According to Perez Hilton, Rose and Beckham Jr. were spotted spending some uh, "quality time" together at Coachella and even shared a romantic scooter ride through the festival together. Well, as romantic as a damn scooter ride can be (which is not very). They also reportedly grabbed swag bags together in one of the march tents, another classic picturesque activity for two people in the throes of young love. Because nothing says “true love” like browsing free shit together, arm in arm, basking in the glow of other people’s sweat in the middle of the desert. Agter all, Coachella is the most romantic, most bonkers, most perspiration heavy music festival. What more could you ask for?

A spy — maybe Nathan Hale, famously known as the first American Spy circa 1775 — tells Page Six that as the night went on , “they got flirtier and flirtier.” I mean, sounds like the perilous consequences of heat exhaustion and free booze to me, but what do I know?

Rose, 33, was most recently seen making out on the red carpet with her ex-fiancee, Wiz Khalifa. They promised it was just friendly which is pretty standard for those two. Before that, she was doing some heavy petting with her “Dancing With The Stars” costar, Val Chmerkovskiy, mostly via Instagram. The 24-year-old football player, on the other hand, has gone on record about definitely never dating Khloe Kardashian, and was also the subject of Lena Dunham’s insecurities for no reason at last year’s Met Gala.

In 2015, Odell Beckham Jr. shot down rumors that he was dating Amber Rose, but maybe he’s changed his tune. It’s okay, dude. We all make mistakes.