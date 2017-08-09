Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom secretly had a baby

Here's what we know about the wee little babe so far.

Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom, who are apparently an intensely private couple, secretly welcomed a daughter without telling you. How chill of them!

The musician and the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star kept the pregnancy under wraps for like, nine whole months. Until Samberg’s rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly, of course.

Historically, they’ve both been vocal fans of A) each other and B) babies. “He’s my favorite person in the world,” Newsom told Larry King in a December 2015 interview. “He’s the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment. He’s probably the biggest superfan of my music.”

That goes for Samberg, too. “I love babies,” he reportedly told reporters at the Fox All-Star Party in January 2016. OK, a little spot on, but fine. “I would love a baby some day.”

The “Tour de Pharmacy” star and the musician got engaged in February 2013 and married in September that year, after five years of dating. Cute!

Samberg has already gone on record about how much he just loves being a dad during a TCA panel for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." "It's wonderful. It feels fantastic," he said. "That’s a new project, yes. That takes up a lot."

Congratulations to the couple, and also good job on joining the long list of celebrity parents that welcomed real life babies this year. Mazel, or whatevs!