Ariana Grande will make her big return to Manchester — for a benefit concert

Ariana Grande is going back to Manchester: The 23-year-old will be returning to the U.K. this Sunday in an effort to raise money for the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack. And according to People, she won’t be alone.

Grande confirmed the “One Love Manchester” event via Twitter, and tons of acts are slated to perform, including Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell WIlliams. And since this whole thing will benefit the victims and the families affected by the Manchester attack, I will not say anything snarky about Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber or Katy Perry. Even though it’s really hard.

A few days after the attack, the “Dangerous Woman” singer shared a heartfelt message on Twitter and Instagram.

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” Grande wrote. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.

"The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out,” the singer continued. “I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday. YOU are the opposite."

She wrote, "I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing. We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

Inspirational! Seriously, no snark. Good for Grande, and the rest of these pop stars for doing good after a tragic, horrible incident.