Here’s how pool sex spelled the end for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Looks like “Bachelor in Paradise” just got a little bit too real.

The reality series halted filming after two contestants got busy in the pool, as two contestants on a dating reality show are wont to do. Us Weekly first broke the news that production on the show had been shut down due to allegations of misconduct.

In a statement, Warner Brothers elaborated. “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of the allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take the appropriate responsive action.”

Apparently, DeMario Jackson — from Rachel’s season of “The Bachelorette” — and Corinne Olympios were told that one of the storylines would be of the two of them hooking up. You know, because they’re both considered villains from previous shows.

The two met at the bar. Alcohol was flowing! There was making out and what TMZ delicately calls “intense rubbing,” and a series of sex acts! But not the full monty, oh no — TMZ reports that DeMario was having a little trouble. “He was not able to engage in intercourse because of the alcohol.” All while the cameras were rolling.

One of the show producers saw the film and was uncomfortable with what was shot — and filed a formal complaint which launched an investigation and released DeMario and Corinne.

I don’t know about you, but I have a lot of questions. What’s the big deal of two grown adults enjoying some adult pool time in front of the camera of a reality television show? I mean, besides the obvious?

Or, could this just be a way to drum up publicity for the show? I mean, why didn’t anybody stop the alleged sex session if it was so inappropriate? Is “The Bachelor” series and its spin-offs just as thirsty for attention as Katy Perry?

Who knows, but I’m sure we’ll soon find out.